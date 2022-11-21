Is it illegal to throw leaves in the trash in Illinois?

Here is a fact that you may not have been aware of. It is illegal in Illinois to throw fallen leaves out with the trash.

Leaves that end up in landfills turn to methane, a greenhouse gas that contributes to climate change.

Environmental experts say it is better to just leave fall's litter, as the natural debris is filled with beneficial nutrients for the soil.

However, if you are concerned about leaves clogging gutters and sewage drainings, you have a couple options.

First, mow your lawn. Chopping leaves into smaller pieces speeds up the natural decomposition.

You can also bag leaves and call 311 to have them composted.