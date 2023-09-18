ISP: Man in stolen vehicle crashes into fence, injures pedestrian after leading police on high-speed chase

A man in a stolen vehicle led police on a high-speed chase Sunday night, causing a crash that injured a pedestrian in Chicago.

At about 11:14 p.m., Illinois State Police troopers utilized Automatic License Plate Reader (ALPR) technology to locate a silver Toyota that was stolen at gunpoint out of Chicago around 7 p.m.

Troopers initiated a traffic stop on the stolen vehicle, however, the vehicle fled and a pursuit ensued.

An ISP trooper then utilized a stop stick deployment in the area of Chicago Avenue and Pulaski Road, which flattened the front driver's side tire of the Toyota.

Then, in the 2300 block of North Halsted, a trooper utilized a PIT maneuver and the Toyota left the roadway. At that time, a pedestrian jumped out of the way and onto a nearby fence.

The Toyota struck the same fence, causing minor injuries to the pedestrian, ISP said.

At that time, troopers took 18-year-old Gambino Johns into custody and rendered aid to the injured pedestrian.

Johns and the pedestrian were transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

The pedestrian was treated and released.

Johns was arrested on four separate aggravated fleeing charges.

The Chicago Police Department is handling the carjacking investigation.