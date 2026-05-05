Illinois State Police to investigate fatal ICE shooting of Silverio Villegas-Gonzalez

The Brief ISP is investigating the fatal shooting of Silverio Villegas-Gonzalez last year by an ICE officer in Franklin Park. The Franklin Park Police Department asked ISP to launch a probe into the shooting. Villegas-Gonzalez was one of at least two people shot by federal immigration officers during last year's Operation Midway Blitz.



Illinois State Police is investigating the fatal shooting of Silverio Villegas-Gonzalez last year by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer in suburban Franklin Park.

What we know:

A spokesperson for ISP confirmed the probe came about after the Franklin Park Police Department requested the Public Integrity Task Force to look into the shooting.

Villegas-Gonzalez was shot and killed in suburban Franklin Park while attempting to flee from ICE officers during a traffic stop on Sept. 12.

The ISP spokesperson said when the investigation is complete, the case will be turned over to the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office.

A spokesperson for the state's attorney's office said in a statement:

"We have been in contact with ISP and will play a supportive role in their investigation, in accordance with our Federal Immigration Enforcement Action Response Protocol. We are unable to comment further on a pending law enforcement investigation."

The backstory:

The incident shocked and outraged community members and local officials, who described Villegas-Gonzalez as a father figure. DHS said Villegas-Gonzalez, who was undocumented, was identified as a suspect and had a history of reckless driving.

After the shooting, Trump administration officials claimed one of the ICE officers involved in the incident was seriously injured when Villegas-Gonzalez allegedly tried to evade the agents who pulled him over. DHS said he drove his car at officers, dragging one of them before the officer shot him out of fear for his life.

But body camera footage from a Franklin Park police officer who responded to the scene showed the ICE officer saying his injuries were "nothing major," contradicting DHS’ initial statements.

The shooting of Villegas Gonzalez and of Marimar Martinez in Chicago during Operation Midway Blitz last year were among the most high-profile incidents in the two-month-long immigration enforcement campaign.