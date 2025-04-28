ISU shooting: Person of interest sought in attack

article

Illinois State University released images of a person of interest wanted in connection with a shooting Sunday night at the student center that left one person hospitalized.

Illinois State University shooting

The backstory:

The shooting happened around 7:40 p.m. in the Bone Student Center when a fight broke out between two groups of people, officials said.

A gun was fired during the skirmish, wounding a non-student who was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. ISU Police said the person of interest fled the scene after the shooting.

University officials canceled all events at the student center on Monday.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on the person of interest is asked to reach out to university police at ISUPolice@IllinoisState.edu or by calling (309) 438-8631.