'It was so incredibly human': Jay-Z calls Minnesota governor pushing for justice for George Floyd

During a press conference Sunday, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz told the media that rapper Jay-Z called him to talk about George Floyd, who died in police custody May 25.

"If we do not get to that systemic problem, eventually this will get us back to the problem that led to our communities on fire," Walz said.

"I received a call last night - to understand how big this was - from Jay-Z. Not international performer but dad stressing to me that justice needs to be served."

The death of George Floyd sparked international outrage, with protesters demanding that all officers involved face charges. So far, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has been arrested and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter. The three other officers involved have been identified, and the Hennepin County Attorney said more charges are possible.

Gov. Walz said he got a text from Van Jones saying that said Jay-Z would like to talk to him about George Floyd.

"It was so incredibly human," he said of their conversation. "It was a dad - and I think quite honestly a black man whose visceral pain of this that he knew. His words summarized that justice needs to be served here."

"He said he feels the compassion and the humanity of these folks who are speaking," Walz said. "He knows the world is watching, and how Minnesota handles this is going to have an impact across the country. It's a positive sign that someone of a stature, that has a presence like that, is focused in the moment of what Minnesotas are focused on."