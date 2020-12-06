'It was us against the world': Mother searches for answers in killing of pregnant teen

Activist Andrew Holmes gathered with community leaders Saturday, calling for answers in the killing of a pregnant teen.

"We keep saying enough is enough, but you know what, guess what? Enough won't be enough until the individuals start turning in these perpetrators and it's just simple as that," said Holmes.

Sixteen-year-old Lizette Mata was shot in the head Thursday night.

Police say the teen was trying to get help for a man being beaten by a group in an alley near 52nd and South Kedzie.

She and the man were walking home after eating at a restaurant when four males exited an SUV and confronted them, according to a Chicago police spokeswoman.

Mata's mother is urging the community to turn private surveillance videos over to police.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

“It was us against the world, and now it seems like the world is either with us or not. We need someone to come forward and say what happened to my child,” said Mata’s mother, Erend Ira Martinez.

Mata's mother believes the beating and shooting were both gang related.

A $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction.