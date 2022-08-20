Italian American leaders push for return of Columbus statues, say Chicago cannot 'bury history'

article

Italian American leaders are pushing to bring the Christopher Columbus statues back to Chicago's parks.

The Joint Civic Committee of Italian Americans spoke out on Saturday, after an advisory panel called for the city to permanently remove three Christopher Columbus statues and the Balbo Monument in Burnham Park, and consider altering or removing nearly 40 other monuments.

On Saturday, the Italian American group gathered in front of where statue stood in Arrigo Park, calling the panel's suggestions "ludicrous."

"History is a treasure that cannot be buried," said Ron Ornesti, president of the Joint Civic Committee of Italian Americans. "Why not focus on the stories that need to be told. New plaques and new monuments."

The committee wants the statues returned-possibly with educational plaques about American history by Columbus Day in October.

The advisory panel's report said "the image of Columbus has become a bitter reminder of centuries of exploitation, conquest and genocide."

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot created that advisory panel after widespread protests in 2020 and a violent clash with police when activists tried to topple the Columbus statue in Grant Park.