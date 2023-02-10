Itasca boy charged with home invasion after attempting to rob family at gunpoint

A 17-year-old Itasca boy has been charged with breaking into a Cook County home last month and attempting to rob a family at gunpoint, according to police.

On Jan. 5, Park Ridge police responded to a call of a home invasion in the 1100 block of North Lincoln Avenue around 8:44 p.m., Park Ridge police said in a statement.

Police said an intruder wearing a hooded sweatshirt and mask entered the home through an unlocked patio door in the back of the residence where he encountered three juveniles and their grandmother.

The burglar then pulled out a handgun and demanded money from the occupants, who barricaded themselves in a bedroom, according to officials. The suspect fled the residence a short time later.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Investigators were able to identify the 17-year-old suspect after learning of similar incidents in neighboring areas including Chicago, Park Ridge police said.

The suspect, who is a juvenile and has not been identified, was arrested after a search warrant was conducted on his home, officials said.

He has been charged with home invasion and is currently being held in the Cook County Juvenile Detention Center until his next court hearing.