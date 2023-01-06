Park Ridge police search for attempted burglar

An attempted burglary was reported in the Northwest suburbs of Chicago Thursday evening.

Park Ridge police say a would-be burglar entered a home in the 1100 block of North Lincoln Avenue around 8:44 p.m. through an unlocked back door.

Multiple residents were home and told police the suspect had something in his hand, possibly a weapon, and fled as soon as they realized people were home.

The suspect is described as a Black man in his late teens or early twenties. He wore a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt with the hood pulled over his head.

The Park Ridge Police Department is asking residents in the area who have video surveillance/ doorbell cameras to check for video around the time of the incident.