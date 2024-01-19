Itasca homeowners confront intruder, who then surrenders weapon and asks for help: police

One person is in custody after an alleged home invasion in Itasca Friday morning.

At about 9:15 a.m., Itasca police responded to a report of an intruder, who allegedly forcibly made entrance into a home in the 800 block of Willow Court by shooting in the back door.

The two homeowners confronted the intruder, who then surrendered his weapon and asked for assistance. He indicated that he believed someone was chasing him, police said.

When officers arrived at the home, the intruder exited the home with his weapon and was confronted by officers outside. He immediately surrendered without incident.

Police believe no other individual was involved.

The intruder is currently in custody and the investigation is ongoing.

Nearby District 10 schools were placed on lockdown as a precautionary measure, but the lockdown has since been lifted.