It's not just Santa and his elves in the North Pole, but also beluga whales.

The whales are known for their white color and range of vocal sounds, earning them the title of "canary of the sea," according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

They are also found globally throughout the Arctic and sub-Arctic waters.

"Belugas are known for being very beautiful and white in coloration, and the very large melons on the front of their heads," a spokesperson for SeaWorld in Orlando, Florida, told LiveNOW from FOX.

RELATED: Golden retriever helps raise African painted dog pups after their own mother wouldn't care for them

The whales can also swim backwards and have the widest range of sounds and vocalizations they can make, which is unique according to SeaWorld.

They're also considered to be skittish because they are a prey species.

Visitors can take a look at the whales in SeaWorld.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.