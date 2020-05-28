It's official: Pritzker says all areas of Illinois are eligible to reopen Friday with safety measures

article

Governor JB Pritzker officially declared Thursday that all areas of the state will be allowed to reopen Friday with safety measures in place and while following the guidelines of his "Restore Illinois" plan.

Illinois health officials also announced 1,527 new cases of the coronavirus, raising the state’s case total to more than 115,833.

There were also another 104 deaths from the disease in the last 24 hours, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. The statewide death toll is now at 5,186. More than half of the deaths were in May.

Within the past 24 hours in Illinois, laboratories have processed 25,993 virus tests. In total, the state has administered 829,966 tests.

The virus has been reported in at least 100 of the state's 102 counties. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.