Chicago to enter Phase 3 of reopening June 3, Lightfoot says

Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced on Thursday that Chicago is on track to transition to phase three of reopening next week.

The mayor said the city would take "first steps" into the third phase of the "Protecting Chicago" framework on Wednesday, June 3.

“Our ability to meet this moment would not have been possible without the work and passion of countless other Chicagoans who stepped up for their city during our time of need," Lightfoot said. "It’s because of all these efforts that Chicago is poised to begin cautiously reopening on June 3.”

Cautiously reopening in phase three will still require strict physical distancing but will begin to allow for some industries to start reopening. Regardless of industry reopening plans, all residents should continue to abide by important guidance in phase three, including: physically distancing and wearing a face covering; limiting non-business, social gatherings to 10 persons or less; staying at home if you feel ill or have come into contact with someone with COVID-19; and getting tested if you have symptoms.

City of Chicago services that had been closed to the public including parks facilities and libraries will begin reopening on Monday, June 8.



CDPH Commissioner Allison Arwady, will issue a public health order extending the Gov. J.B. Pritzker's stay-at-home order in the city until Chicago reopens on June 3.



“While we as a city have made tremendous progress on many of the health-based metrics necessary to move to phase three, the last thing any of us wants is to experience a set-back that would mean another spike in COVID cases and deaths,” Dr. Arwady said.

“I’m particularly concerned about the communities and people who have been most impacted by this outbreak because they will experience any resurgence more than others. We need to continue to take this seriously as we move into the next phase.”