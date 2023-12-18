Jack Frost Holiday Pop-Up opens in Fulton Market

The Jack Frost Holiday Pop-Up is now open in Fulton Market.

It's an outdoor winter destination where you can ice skate, do some axe throwing, check out some winter bumper cars, and plenty more.

They also have a full holiday-themed bar for adults, along with lots of festive photo opportunities.

You might be surprised to hear just how long it took to pull this winter wonderland together.

"You know, this year was a record for us. We did it in 21 days so it's pretty amazing to a new location, but as you mentioned, we added a few extra things this year like holiday shopping and we also became dog-friendly in Fulton Market… So many dog lovers here that wonderful pictures with your dog at these wonderful photo ops," said Beth Bortz, president of We Love Pop Ups.

You'll need a ticket to check out the holiday pop-up.

The last day to visit it is New Years Eve on Sunday, Dec. 31.