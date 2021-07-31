Jackson Park shooting: 4 wounded after suspect opens fire on large crowd

Four people were wounded in a shooting Saturday morning in Jackson Park.

The shooting occurred in the 1600 block of East Hayes.

At about 1:20 a.m., an unknown offender fired shots into a large crowd that was standing in the park, Chicago police said.

A 52 year-old woman was shot in the face area and is currently listed in fair condition.

A 19 year-old man was shot in the right arm and is in fair condition.

A 20 year-old woman was shot in left leg and is also in fair condition.

An unidentified male was shot in the right leg and is in serious condition.

There is no one in custody, and Area One detectives are investigating.