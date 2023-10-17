Jackson State student from Chicago shot and killed in Mississippi

A Jackson State University student who was from Chicago was fatally shot Sunday at an apartment complex in Mississippi.

Jaylen Burns was shot and killed at the University Pointe Apartment Complex, the university announced Monday. Burns was an industrial technology major from Chicago.

Classes at JSU were canceled Monday in wake of the shooting.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Jaylen’s family, friends and all those who knew him. He was an ambitious and bright young man, who believed in being of service as a member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. and president of the C100 Chapter at JSU, an affiliate of the 100 Black Men of America," JJSU Acting President Dr. Elayne H. Anthony said in a statement.

The Jackson Police Department and city Capitol Police said they have identified a person of interest.

Jackson State University is offering grief support to affected students, faculty and staff.