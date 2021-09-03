Jacqueline Jackson returning home after weeks in hospital with COVID-19

Jacqueline Jackson is returning home after spending weeks in the hospital with COVID-19, the family announced Friday.

"Our mother is leaving the Northwestern Memorial Hospital and coming home. Our family is grateful to God and the medical team that treated her and that is allowing her body to continue to heal from the COVID-19 virus," the family said in a statement.

Rev. Jesse Jackson remains at the Shirley Ryan AbilityLab where he is receiving "intensive occupational and physical therapy" following his bout with COVID-19.

"We urge that you continue to keep them in your prayers," the family said. "We urge all who have not yet been vaccinated for the COVID-19 virus to do so immediately."

Rev. Jesse Jackson was fully vaccinated when he was diagnosed with COVID. Mrs. Jackson was not vaccinated due to a health condition.

