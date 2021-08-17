Blue Man Group returns to Chicago for the first time since the pandemic

There’s nothing to be blue about because the iconic Blue Man Group is returning to Chicago.

The hilarious, unique and talented group haven’t taken to the stage at Chicago’s Briar Street Theatre since March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but are now gearing up to returning with a newly revamped show.

While the Blue Man Group show is celebrating it’s 30th anniversary this year, next year will mark their 25th anniversary of performing here in Chicago.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP FOR BREAKING ALERTS

For those unfamiliar with the show, audience members often find themselves a part of the festivities and sometimes even covered in paint.

FOX 32 Entertainment Reporter Jake Hamilton got a experience a little of that unique "Blue Man Group interaction" Tuesday on Good Day Chicago.

Advertisement

For tickets for more information about the show, visit BlueMan.com.