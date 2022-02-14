Channing Tatum talks about his K9 co-star in new film 'Dog'

Channing Tatum returns to the big screen for his first starring role in five years in the new film "Dog," which he’s also co-directing.

The film tells the story of a man who must bring a fallen soldier’s dog across the country on a road trip to attend his funeral – a story that was actually inspired by Tatum’s own dog Lulu, who passed away in 2018.

"It came at a time in my life when I really didn’t want to lose my best friend," Tatum said. "These really big moments, you either let them destroy you or you try to learn from them."

But Tatum took that heartbreak and turned it into inspiration for the directorial debut.

Tatum added "I told my buddy about this road trip that I took her on right at the end and we’d been looking for something to direct and it just felt like something that was emotionally charged enough and we knew very, very well."

"Dog" hits theaters on Friday.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP