Chicago girl, 13, reported missing from Grand Crossing neighborhood

article

Chicago police are searching for a 13-year-old girl who was reported missing from the city’s Grand Crossing neighborhood.

Jamyia Milligan was last seen on Thursday. Milligan is described as a Black female with brown eyes and black and blue braids. She's about 5-foot-2 and weighs roughly 230 pounds.

Police said she is known to visit the 800 block of Cottage Grove, East 79th Street, the 1300 block of Kenwood Street and the 1200 block of West 76th Street.

Milligan was last seen wearing a red shirt, black leggings and gray slide sandals. Police also believe she was carrying a burgundy book bag.

Anyone with any information about Milligan’s whereabouts is asked to call Area One detectives at 312-747-8380.