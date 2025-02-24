Jamyia Milligan: Chicago girl, 13, reported missing
CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 13-year-old girl last seen Friday night on the city’s South Side.
What we know:
Jamyia Milligan was last seen around 9 p.m. on Friday in the area of 7200 South Champlain Avenue, according to Chicago police.
She was wearing a dark bonnet, dark blue jacket, gray shirt, red joggers, and dark boots at the time of her disappearance.
Milligan is described as a Black girl with black hair and brown eyes. She is 5-foot-2 and weighs 215 pounds. Authorities also noted that she sometimes goes by the name Jamiah Smith.
Jamyia Milligan
What's next:
Police are asking anyone with information about Milligan’s whereabouts to contact the Chicago Police Department’s Area One Special Victims Unit at 312-747-8380 or call 911.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Chicago Police Department.