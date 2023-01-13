Janelli Weaver: Chicago girl reported missing, police seek help

Chicago police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 14-year-old girl.

Janelli Weaver was last seen in West Garfield Park, according to police.

She's described as a Hispanic girl with black hair and brown eyes. She's just under 5-foot and weighs 110 pounds, police said.

Weaver was last seen wearing a black sweater, gray joggers, and pastel color Van gym shoes.

Janelli Weaver | Chicago Police Department

Anyone with information is urged to contact CPD detectives at 312-747-8380.