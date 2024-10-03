Jason Reitman brings 'Saturday Night' to life: A behind-the-scenes look at the birth of SNL

Who better to write and direct a movie about the birth of Saturday Night Live than someone who grew up alongside the original cast?

Oscar-nominated writer and director Jason Reitman, son of legendary comedy filmmaker Ivan Reitman—known for classics like Ghostbusters, Animal House and Stripes—is now bringing Saturday Night to the big screen.

The film humorously and dramatically chronicles the tense 90 minutes leading up to the premiere of the very first Saturday Night Live episode in 1975.

Reitman recently sat down with FOX 32 Entertainment Reporter Jake Hamilton to share what it was like growing up surrounded by SNL icons.

"I met Belushi as a kid, but I don’t remember it," Reitman said. "I know he gave me a blanket when I was a baby. I was a baby on the set of ‘Animal House.’"

In addition to that set, Reitman also grew up on another iconic set.

"But my memories are of ‘Ghostbusters,’ my memories are of those sets and watching them create comedy in real time."

Saturday Night is currently playing in select theaters and will expand to more locations across Chicago next week.