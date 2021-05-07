Jason Statham, Guy Ritchie reunite for crime thriller 'Wrath of Man'

Action star Jason Statham and director Guy Ritchie reunite for the fifth time for the new crime thriller Wrath of Man, which hits theaters this Friday.

Statham has become one of the most popular action stars of the last 20 years – and has picked up some fun action ‘skills’ along the way.

‘I can drive a car better than most people who haven’t had the stunt training that I’ve had,’ Statham told FOX 32 Entertainment Reporter Jake Hamilton.

However, he does admit he never puts those skills to use in real life.

"You just want to keep your license. We get to do it in a safe environment. The best way to screw around is to go to a track and you’re not going to put anyone in danger," Statham said. "But when I was a kid, I wasn’t so smart – in my youth, in my teenage years, we used to race. Most of the speeding ticket’s I didn’t get were all in my teenage years."