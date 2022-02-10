Jason Van Dyke protester gives Chicago police tip that solves murder case

A tip from an unlikely source helped Chicago police close a murder case.

Police were investigating a shooting that happened January 10th near Laramie Ave. and Kinzie St. in the Austin neighborhood. They say they got a tip about the shooter from a person who was protesting the prison release of Jason Van Dyke, the former Chicago cop convicted of killing Laquan McDonald in 2014.

It was the third and final tip needed.

"People protesting a police action where an officer was charged gives police from that same department information to solve the murder in the community. That's what trust looks like," CPD Supt. David Brown said.

Police say the man was taken into custody and charged, thanks to the help of the community.