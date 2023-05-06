Jatonio Bailey: Boy, 13, missing from Dearborn Homes for nearly 2 weeks

article

A 13-year-old boy was reported missing from Chicago's South Side Saturday.

Police are searching for Jatonio Bailey, also known as Gucci, who was last heard from on April 24.

Bailey left his home on April 21 and has had no contact with his family since then.

He is 5-foot-7 and weighs roughly 130 pounds. Bailey is Black and has black hair and brown eyes.

He was reported missing from the Dearborn Homes Housing Project. He also frequents the area near 67th Street and Stoney Island Avenue, according to police.

If anyone has information about this individual's whereabouts, they can contact Area Three SVU at 312-744-8266 or call 911.