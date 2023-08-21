Jay Leno set to perform at Hard Rock Live in November

Some big laughs are coming to northwest Indiana this November.

Comedian and former talk show host Jay Leno is scheduled to perform at the Hard Rock Live on November 11.

The show will stem from his current YouTube channel Jay Leno's Garage, which is now in its seventh season and explores the world of cars.

General tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana is located at 5400 West 29th Ave. in Gary.