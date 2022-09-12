Jazz legend Ramsey Lewis dies in Chicago home at 87

Jazz pianist and three-time Grammy winner Ramsey Lewis died at his home in Chicago Monday morning.

Lewis, 87, is survived by his wife Janet, his daughters, Denise and Dawn, his sons, Kendall, Frayne and Bobby, and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Lewis received five honorary doctorate degrees and an NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Jazz Artist.

His smash hit, "The In Crowd" was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame, and he also received a 2007 National Endowment for the Arts Jazz Master Award.

