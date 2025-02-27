Will County man charged with threatening Gov. Pritzker
WILL COUNTY, Ill. - A suburban man was charged with two felonies after allegedly threatening Gov. JB Pritzker last month.
Threat sent to Pritzker
The backstory:
Michael Dascenzo, 49, allegedly emailed a threatening message to Pritzker's office on Jan. 9, according to Illinois State Police.
After an investigation, state police obtained an arrest warrant for Dascenzo and took him into custody without incident on Tuesday.
Dascenzo, of Crete, was charged with threat to a public official and harassment by electronic communications, both felonies.
What's next:
Dascenzo is being held at the Will County Detention Center ahead of his pre-trial hearing.
The Source: The information in this story was provided by Illinois State Police.