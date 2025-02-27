Expand / Collapse search

Will County man charged with threatening Gov. Pritzker

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published  February 27, 2025 9:31am CST
Michael Dascenzo | Illinois State Police

    • A Crete man was charged with two felonies for allegedly sending a threatening email to Gov. JB Pritzker’s office on Jan. 9. 
    • Michael Dascenzo was arrested without incident and remains in custody ahead of his pre-trial hearing.

WILL COUNTY, Ill. - A suburban man was charged with two felonies after allegedly threatening Gov. JB Pritzker last month.

Threat sent to Pritzker

The backstory:

Michael Dascenzo, 49, allegedly emailed a threatening message to Pritzker's office on Jan. 9, according to Illinois State Police.

After an investigation, state police obtained an arrest warrant for Dascenzo and took him into custody without incident on Tuesday.

Dascenzo, of Crete, was charged with threat to a public official and harassment by electronic communications, both felonies.

What's next:

Dascenzo is being held at the Will County Detention Center ahead of his pre-trial hearing.

The Source: The information in this story was provided by Illinois State Police.

