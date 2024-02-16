Cause of death revealed for migrant boy who died in Chicago

The cause of death of a 5-year-old migrant boy who died in Chicago just before Christmas last year was revealed on Friday.

The heartbreaking event unfolded on Dec. 17 when Jean Carlos Martinez Rivero, alongside his family, returned to the Pilsen shelter on South Halsted and suffered a medical emergency.

Despite immediate first aid by shelter staff, which included chest compressions, Martinez Rivero passed away at Comer Children's Hospital.

According to the medical examiner, Martinez Rivero was sick with sepsis and a number of other illnesses, including Covid-19 and strep.

While city officials dismissed the notion of an outbreak, there had been clusters of illness at other shelters where people were sleeping on cots close to each other, including chicken pox and hand foot and mouth disease.

"These are hard environments for people to rest and feel good and be able to take care of themselves," said Dr. Evelyn Figueroa, who toured the shelter where the boy was living. She runs a nearby food pantry and has spent most of her medical career working with homeless, immigrant and low-income populations.

About 2,300 people had been staying at the Pilsen shelter, a former warehouse near downtown. The space has about 10 isolation rooms for when people get sick, according to Figueroa.