River Flood Warning
from FRI 4:00 AM CST until SUN 12:00 PM CST, LaPorte County
18
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Will County, Grundy County, Kankakee County, LaSalle County, Newton County
Winter Storm Warning
until FRI 12:00 AM CST, Porter County
Winter Storm Warning
until THU 11:00 PM CST, La Porte County
Winter Storm Warning
until THU 9:00 PM CST, Eastern Will County, Grundy County, Kankakee County, Southern Will County, Lake County, Newton County, Jasper County
Flash Flood Warning
until THU 5:00 PM CST, Will County, Grundy County
River Flood Advisory
from THU 9:58 AM CST until SAT 3:00 PM CST, Newton County
River Flood Advisory
from THU 12:00 PM CST until FRI 6:00 PM CST, Grundy County
River Flood Advisory
until FRI 6:00 PM CST, DuPage County, Will County
River Flood Watch
is in effect, La Salle County, Lake County, Newton County, Porter County, Jasper County
Winter Weather Advisory
until THU 7:00 PM CST, DeKalb County
Winter Weather Advisory
until THU 9:00 PM CST, Central Cook County, DuPage County, Kane County, Kendall County, La Salle County, Northern Cook County, Northern Will County, Southern Cook County
River Flood Advisory
from THU 3:00 PM CST until SUN 6:00 AM CST, Grundy County, LaSalle County
River Flood Advisory
until SAT 6:00 PM CST, Jasper County
River Flood Advisory
from THU 10:55 AM CST until FRI 4:31 AM CST, Cook County
Lakeshore Flood Advisory
until FRI 12:00 AM CST, Central Cook County, Lake County, Northern Cook County
Lakeshore Flood Advisory
until FRI 6:00 AM CST, La Porte County, Lake County, Porter County
Special Weather Statement
until THU 6:00 PM CST, Lake County

'Jeen-Yuhs': Producers follow Kanye West over two decades to create new Netflix documentary trilogy

Jake's Takes
FOX 32 Chicago

'Jeen-Yuhs' documentary surrounding Kanye West follows the rapper for over two decades

Producers of the new documentary surrounding rapper Kanye West sat with Jake Hamilton to discuss the highly anticipated three part series now streaming on Netflix.

CHICAGO - Long before he was one of the most celebrated, best-selling and controversial music artists of all time, Kanye West was a kid from Chicago. 

His rise through the world of the Chicago rap scene to become the man, artist and controversial figure he is today is the focus of the new three-part documentary trilogy entitled ‘Jeen-Yuhs.' 

I spoke with the two co-directors of the documentary, Coodie and Chicke – who’ve been following Kanye since 1998 – about just how much the city of Chicago shaped the man we know today.  

Between controversies surrounding his relationship with former President Donald Trump and the very public feuds with his ex Kim Kardashian, Kanye’s work has always been in danger of being overshadowed by the TMZ headlines surrounding his personal life. 

And while director Coodie has had a long-standing friendship with Kanye for over 20 years, he says that – when it comes to the final cut of ‘Jeen-Yuhs’ – Kanye was not allowed to weigh in.