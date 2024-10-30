Attempted murder charge filed in Jefferson Park shooting

article

A man was charged in connection with a shooting earlier this month in the Jefferson Park neighborhood on Chicago's Northwest Side.

On Oct. 11, Daniel Perez allegedly shot and wounded a 33-year-old man in the 3900 block of North Narrangansett Avenue, according to police.

Perez, 29, was arrested Tuesday in the 5200 block of North Lieb Avenue, police said. He was charged with attempted first-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and armed habitual criminal, all felonies.

Perez, of Chicago, has a detention hearing scheduled for Wednesday.

No further information was provided.