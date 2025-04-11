Chicago's State Street bridge to close for repairs through fall 2025

The Brief The State Street bascule bridge will be closed for emergency repairs starting April 28. The bridge will remain closed to vehicles and pedestrians until mid-November 2025. CDOT has outlined detours for drivers, pedestrians, and bicyclists; CTA route changes are still being finalized.



The State Street bridge in downtown Chicago will close for emergency repairs starting this month, with the shutdown expected to last through mid-November.

What we know:

According to the Chicago Department of Transportation, the full closure of the bridge is necessary to replace floor beams, rehabilitate center lock components, and make additional viaduct repairs just north of the bridge.

The work will block both vehicular and pedestrian access across the bridge for several months. CDOT is encouraging residents and commuters to plan alternate routes.

Detours announced

Northbound vehicles will be detoured from State Street to Wacker Drive, then to Dearborn Street, Kinzie Street, and back to State.

Southbound vehicles will use Kinzie, Clark Street, and Wacker Drive before returning to State Street.

Pedestrians are encouraged to cross the river using Dearborn Street or Wabash Avenue.

Bicyclists can take the protected bike lane on Dearborn Street.

CTA route changes are in the works but have not yet been finalized.

Detours for the bridge closing | CDOT

What's next:

Work on the bridge begins Monday, April 28.

CDOT expects the bridge to reopen in mid-November.