Jefferson Park shooting: Man shot by person in vehicle on Chicago's Northwest Side

A 24-year-old man was shot by a person inside a vehicle Saturday afternoon on Chicago's Northwest Side.

Around 3:01 p.m., police say the male victim was near an alley in the 5000 block of N. Lockwood Ave. when he was approached by an unknown vehicle and an occupant inside fired shots.

The victim was struck in the shoulder and had a graze wound to the neck, police said. He was transported to Lutheran Hospital in good condition.

Nobody was reported in custody. The investigation is ongoing.