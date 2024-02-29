Boys, 14, charged in Jeffery Manor armed carjacking

Two 14-year-old boys were charged with allegedly carjacking a woman at gunpoint Wednesday in the Jeffery Manor neighborhood.

The teens allegedly stole a vehicle from a 40-year-old woman at gunpoint around 10:30 p.m. in the 9600 block of South Brennan Avenue, according to Chicago police.

The pair was arrested roughly half an hour later in the Washington Park neighborhood. They were each charged with aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm.

One of the boys was also charged with armed robbery with a firearm.

No further information was provided.