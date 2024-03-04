1 in custody after woman sexually assaulted in Jeffery Manor

One person was arrested after allegedly sexually assaulting and beating a woman Sunday night in Chicago's Jeffery Manor neighborhood.

Officers found a 24-year-old woman being sexually assaulted and beaten just before 9 p.m. in the 9600 block of South Chappel Avenue, according to CPD.

Police took a person into custody and the victim was transported to Trinity Hospital to be treated for head injuries. She was listed in fair condition.

Area Two detectives are investigating.

No further information was provided.