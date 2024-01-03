Jeffrey Epstein list: Full court document

Dubbed by many in the public as the "Jeffrey Epstein list," the court has released the names of nearly 200 individuals associated with the disgraced financier.

Included in the list were former President Bill Clinton, Prince Andrew, French modeling executive Jean Luc Brunel, lawyer and law professor Alan Dershowitz, investor Glenn Dubin, former U.S. Senator George Mitchell and former New Mexico Governor Bill Richardson.

Wednesday's release comes after those names were previously redacted from court documents in the lawsuit against Epstein's former girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell. U.S. District Judge Loretta Preska ordered the names to go public in December 2023, but gave the Jane and John Does of the lawsuit two weeks in case they wanted to appeal.

Moments after the so-called Epstein list was released, the website listing the names – CourtListener.com – crashed. Neither the website nor the courts handling the case explained the reasons behind the page's server error. Below is a screenshot of the message CourtListener issued to its visitors as the website dealt with issues Wednesday evening:

A screenshot of CourtListener.com moments after the public has learned that the "Jeffrey Epstein list" was released to the public.

The website has since returned to being fully functional as of 5 p.m. PT.

Click here for the screenshots of the pubically-released document that includes the names.

Up until he died in 2019, Epstein had been associated with big names and powerful figures, including former U.S. presidents, Hollywood stars and people in the modeling and fashion industries. His death came as he awaited trial on sex trafficking charges. Epstein was accused of luring underage girls to his home and then sexually abusing them.

Maxwell, 61, is serving a 20-year prison sentence after she was convicted in December 2021 of helping Epstein recruit and sexually abuse underage girls.

Are you or anyone you know a possible victim to human trafficking? The National Human Trafficking Hotline provides support and accepts any tip at 888-373-7888.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.