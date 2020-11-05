Jeffrey Epstein’s Palm Beach mansion to be demolished

article

A Florida real-estate developer signed a contract to purchase the Palm Beach mansion from the estate of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein -- but it will soon be no more.

The $22-million home will be demolished, said Todd Michael Glaser, who purchased the property. He told the Wall Street Journal the deal is scheduled to close in December.

Then, he will tear it down and replace it with a 14,000-square-foot home. Glaser said he would have demolished the home either way, despite the infamous owner.

Epstein died by suicide in prison while awaiting trail on sex-trafficking charges. His Manhattan townhouse is still on the market for $88 million.

