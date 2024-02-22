Jelly Roll bringing 'Beautifully Broken' Tour to Chicago this fall

article

One of the most popular country music stars is coming to the Windy City later this year.

Jelly Roll announced his "Beautifully Broken" Tour Thursday morning, with special guests Warren Zeiders and Alexandra Kay.

He'll be performing in Chicago on Oct. 11, 2024, at the United Center.

"This is the biggest tour of my life y'all and I'm going to do it really, really big this year – I can't wait to see y'all at a show. Come party with us!" he said on social media.

Tickets are not yet on sale, but once they're available, fans can purchase them here through Live Nation. Fans can also sign up to be alerted when tickets are up for grabs.

Jelly Roll is known for the songs, "Save Me," "Son of a Sinner," and "Need a Favor."

For more tour dates, follow this link here.