Jenna Ortega, Paul Rudd talk ‘Death of a Unicorn,’ a horror comedy with bite

The Brief The new horror comedy "Death of a Unicorn" stars Jenna Ortega and Paul Rudd as a father-daughter duo who accidentally hit a unicorn, triggering its vengeful parents to go on a bloody rampage. FOX 32's Jake Hamilton calls the film "Jurassic Park... with unicorns" and spoke with the stars about the wild thriller, including Ortega’s viral line from the trailer. Ortega revealed she had a feeling the line would stand out but was still surprised it made the final cut in the trailer.



The new horror comedy "Death of a Unicorn" unites an all-star cast in a movie that FOX 32's Entertainment Reporter Jake Hamilton calls: "Jurassic Park ...with unicorns."

The backstory:

The film stars Jenna Ortega and Paul Rudd as a daughter and father who accidently run over a unicorn while driving in the woods, resulting in its parents going on a bloody killing spree.

Hamilton spoke with Ortega and Rudd about the wild and hilarious thriller, and that line in the trailer that everyone is talking about, perfectly delivered by Ortega: "It's a f****** unicorn."

What they're saying:

Did she know that was going to be THE line in the film's trailer?

"When I'm shooting a film, when I'm on set, I'm thinking of the edit — and I don't necessarily want to assume," Ortega said of the line. "You have a pretty good idea doing it for 12, 13 years — what they want and what they're looking for."

She added "I don't really think about the promotional aspect of jobs, so I'm always surprised with that they end up putting in a trailer. I was just hoping they wouldn't give anything away."

"Death of a Unicorn" opens in Chicago on Friday.