Jenna Ortega, Paul Rudd talk ‘Death of a Unicorn,’ a horror comedy with bite
CHICAGO - The new horror comedy "Death of a Unicorn" unites an all-star cast in a movie that FOX 32's Entertainment Reporter Jake Hamilton calls: "Jurassic Park ...with unicorns."
The backstory:
The film stars Jenna Ortega and Paul Rudd as a daughter and father who accidently run over a unicorn while driving in the woods, resulting in its parents going on a bloody killing spree.
Hamilton spoke with Ortega and Rudd about the wild and hilarious thriller, and that line in the trailer that everyone is talking about, perfectly delivered by Ortega: "It's a f****** unicorn."
What they're saying:
Did she know that was going to be THE line in the film's trailer?
"When I'm shooting a film, when I'm on set, I'm thinking of the edit — and I don't necessarily want to assume," Ortega said of the line. "You have a pretty good idea doing it for 12, 13 years — what they want and what they're looking for."
She added "I don't really think about the promotional aspect of jobs, so I'm always surprised with that they end up putting in a trailer. I was just hoping they wouldn't give anything away."
"Death of a Unicorn" opens in Chicago on Friday.
The Source: FOX 32's Jake Hamilton interviewed Jenna Ortega and Paul Rudd on their new film "Death of a Unicorn."