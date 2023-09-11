Jennifer Aniston reveals scare tactic used against 'Friends' cast during negotiations

The new season for Apple TV+’s hit Emmy-winning series "The Morning Show" premieres Wednesday, marking a return for one of the streaming service’s most popular dramas.

The show features the behind-the-scenes drama of a morning news program, with stars Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon playing two often-times dueling morning news anchors.

Before the actors’ strike, Aniston sat down with FOX 32 Entertainment Reporter Jake Hamilton about her character’s insistence to take control of her career and assert her professional strength – something she told Hamilton she once had to do with her "Friends" co-stars.

"With ‘Friends,’ there was a moment when we were negotiating for the last two seasons and they were threatening to separate us," Aniston said. " ‘We don’t need Joey’ and ‘We don’t need Rachel,’ and ‘We need only a combination of the two of you.’"

"They were trying to scare us," she added. "There is no show without the six of us."

"The Morning Show" returns for its third season on Wednesday, Sept. 13.