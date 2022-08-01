Jeremy Allen White on Chicago's role in 'The Bear': 'I came to understand the city in a different way'

Not only is FX’s "The Bear" the hottest new series on television, it’s also filmed right here in Chicago.

Jeremy Allen White stars as world-class chef who takes over his brother’s Italian beef sandwich shop in Chicago. White has a long history of filming in the city – before "The Bear," he starred as Lip in the hit Showtime series "Shameless."

White joins FOX 32 Entertainment Reporter Jake Hamilton in Studio 32 to talk about his history in Chicago and how he was able to bring that to his new series.

"I love Chicago so much," Allen said. "I love the people, I love the food, I love the comradery of the city. It was interesting, I would spend a lot of time here for ‘Shameless’ but I understood one version of Chicago while I’d shoot 'Shameless.’

"But then to come shoot ‘The Bear,’ I had a different pair of glasses on. I came to understand the city in a different way."

"The Bear" is streaming now on Hulu and has already been renewed for a second season.