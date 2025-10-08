Jesse Jackson Jr. announces run for old Illinois seat

The Brief Former U.S. Rep. Jesse Jackson Jr. announced he’s running to reclaim his old seat in Illinois’ 2nd Congressional District. Jackson launched his campaign on his father’s 84th birthday, pledging to focus on jobs, healthcare, and economic growth. He resigned from Congress in 2012 after pleading guilty to misusing campaign funds but says he’s ready for redemption and public service again.



Former U.S. Rep. Jesse Jackson Jr. announced Wednesday he is running for his old seat in Illinois’ 2nd Congressional District.

Jackson, a Democrat, launched his campaign on his father’s 84th birthday, calling it a symbolic moment to honor the Rev. Jesse Jackson Sr.’s legacy of public service and activism.

What they're saying:

"I’ve chosen this day to make a special announcement — the 84th birthday of a man who inspired my life to public service," Jackson Jr. said in a campaign video. "A man who blessed me with his name."

The backstory:

Jackson Jr. served in Congress from 1995 until he resigned in 2012, later pleading guilty to federal charges of misusing about $750,000 in campaign funds for personal expenses, including luxury items and memorabilia.

In 2013, he was sentenced to 30 months in federal prison, while his wife, former Chicago Ald. Sandi Jackson, received a one-year sentence for related tax offenses. Jackson was released from prison in 2015

Jackson said he plans to focus his campaign on economic revitalization, job creation and expanded access to healthcare in the district, which includes parts of Chicago’s South Side and south suburbs.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - DECEMBER 17: Jesse Jackson Jr. attends the Victorino Noval Foundation Christmas Party on December 17, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images) Expand

Jackson’s campaign video also referenced his father’s 1984 Democratic National Convention speech, saying its message of humility and perseverance continues to guide him.

"I am not a perfect servant. I am a public servant," Jackson Jr. quoted. "Doing my best against the odds. As I develop and serve, be patient. God is not finished with me yet."