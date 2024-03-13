Jet's Pizza opening new location in Chicago suburb

article

Jet’s Pizza is expanding its presence in the Chicago suburbs by opening a new location in Matteson.

The latest addition to the Jet’s Pizza family in Illinois, situated at 4605 Lincoln Highway, is scheduled to open its doors on March 19.

This milestone marks the 28th Jet’s Pizza establishment in Illinois.

While Jet’s Pizza is renowned for its signature Detroit-style pizza, the menu also offers hand-tossed round, thin-crust, NY Style, cauliflower and gluten-free crusts. Additionally, Jet’s provides a selection of side dishes such as Jet’s Wings, Jet’s Bread and Jet’s Boats.

For a comprehensive menu and details on operating hours, please visit jetspizza.com.