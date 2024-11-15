Jewel-Osco shopper hits $10 million jackpot on Illinois Lottery scratch-off ticket

The Brief An Illinois Lottery player won the second of three top prizes on a scratch-off ticket purchased at Jewel-Osco in Countryside. The game offers one remaining $10 million prize, 15 $1 million prizes, and the best odds of winning $500 on any current Illinois scratch-off. This marks the 48th win of $1 million or more on a scratch-off ticket in Illinois this year.



An Illinois Lottery player has plenty to celebrate this Thanksgiving after claiming a massive win on a scratch-off ticket.

The winning $10 million ticket was purchased at the Jewel-Osco store in Countryside, located at 5545 South Brainard Ave., lottery officials said Friday.

The winner claimed the second of three top prizes for the scratch-off game. The store will receive a one percent bonus of the prize amount, or $100,000.

There is still one $10 million prize available for Illinois Lottery players.

"In addition, this game has 15 prizes of $1 million and the best odds to win $500 on any scratch-off ticket currently available in Illinois," lottery officials said.

10 million - 50 instant ticket

This winner is the 48th Illinois Lottery player to win $1 million or more on a scratch-off ticket this year.

According to lottery officials, the first $10 million instant ticket top prize was claimed in May 2024.

To learn more about the Illinois Lottery or how to play, follow this link.