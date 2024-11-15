Jewel-Osco shopper hits $10 million jackpot on Illinois Lottery scratch-off ticket
COUNTRYSIDE, Ill. - An Illinois Lottery player has plenty to celebrate this Thanksgiving after claiming a massive win on a scratch-off ticket.
The winning $10 million ticket was purchased at the Jewel-Osco store in Countryside, located at 5545 South Brainard Ave., lottery officials said Friday.
The winner claimed the second of three top prizes for the scratch-off game. The store will receive a one percent bonus of the prize amount, or $100,000.
There is still one $10 million prize available for Illinois Lottery players.
"In addition, this game has 15 prizes of $1 million and the best odds to win $500 on any scratch-off ticket currently available in Illinois," lottery officials said.
10 million - 50 instant ticket
This winner is the 48th Illinois Lottery player to win $1 million or more on a scratch-off ticket this year.
According to lottery officials, the first $10 million instant ticket top prize was claimed in May 2024.
