'Jim Irsay Collection' stops at Navy Pier in Chicago

The Jim Irsay Collection of rare memorabilia was displayed at Navy Pier Tuesday evening – for one night only.

The owner of the Indianapolis Colts – and Chicago native – Jim Irsay shared some of his personal collection with the public inside Navy Pier’s Aon Grand Ballroom.

The treasure trove is valued at nearly $100 million and includes music and sports memorabilia, historical artifacts, and pop culture collectibles.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

Prior to making a stop in the Windy City, the Irsay collection traveled to Nashville, Austin, Washington, D.C., and Los Angeles.

It's next stop is Indianapolis.

On display Tuesday included President John F. Kennedy's rocking chair, Elton John's piano, which was also played by Paul McCartney and Freddie Mercury – Muhammad Ali's boxing robe and so many other priceless pieces of history.

"The oldest artifact is from 1765. It’s a lottery ticket that was used to help rebuild Faneuil Hall in Boston that John Hancock signed. All the way up through things – there’s 30 guitars at this for the first time, last one we had 20," said Larry Hall, chariman, The Jim Irsay Collection. "Recently acquired Nirvana’s Smells Like Teen Spirit guitar, there's a plethora of Beatles artifacts in there. The drum head from the Sullivan Show, I could go on and on about it."

Irsay displays his collection for free to the public, but during tours of his collection, he speaks about his charity – Kicking the Stigma – which raises money for mental health awareness.