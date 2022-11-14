John Aniston, ‘Days of our Lives’ icon and Jennifer Aniston’s father, dies

article

John Aniston, a staple on the mega-hit TV soap opera ‘Days of Our Lives,’ has died. He was 89.

His daughter, actress Jennifer Aniston, announced the news Monday morning on social media alongside photos of the two of them over the years.

"You were one of the most beautiful humans I ever knew. I am so grateful that you went soaring into the heavens in peace - and without pain," she wrote.

"And on 11/11 no less! You always had perfect timing. That number will forever hold an even greater meaning for me now."

Image 1 of 4 ▼ John Aniston and Jennifer Aniston at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City, New York. (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

John Aniston’s character, family patriarch Victor Kiriakis, has been with ‘Days of our Lives’ for decades. He first started playing the role in 1970, just a handful of years after the show’s inception.

He won a daytime Emmy award in 2017 for his work on the show and just earlier this year he was honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award, with Jennifer Aniston honoring him via video.

"It’s an opportunity to not only pay tribute to a true icon in the daytime television world, but it’s also a chance to recognize the lifelong achievements of a great and well-respected actor, who also happens to be my dad," Jennifer Aniston said at the time. "John Aniston has been working in television consistently for over half a century."

‘Days of our Lives’ shared a video of his time on the show over the years.

"Our hearts are broken over the loss of our beloved family member John Aniston. We love you John. Your legend will live on," the tweet read.

He also took on smaller, often guest TV role appearances over the years, including ‘The West Wing,’ ‘Cold Case,’ ‘Mad Men,’ and ‘Gilmore Girls.’

John Aniston was born Yannis Anastassakis in Crete, Greece, and emigrated with his family to Pennsylvania when he was a child. A theater major at Pennsylvania State University, he began his professional acting career in the 1960s, with early roles in "Combat!", "I Spy" and "The Virginian."

Aniston was married twice, most recently to Sherry Rooney. He had two children, Jennifer and Alexander Aniston, and a stepson, John Melick.

This story was reported from Detroit. The Associated Press contributed.