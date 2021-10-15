'John Catanzara for Mayor 2023': FOP president releases video after judge grants restraining order

About 30 minutes after a judge granted a temporary restraining order that prohibits the Fraternal Order of Police president to speak about the vaccine mandate, John Catanzara took to social media to deliver a message.

"We just had a court hearting about the city's temporary restraining order to prevent me from discussing the vaccine policy," said Catanzara. "The judge granted the temporary restraining order so until Monday's follow-up hearing, I will not be able to speak anymore on the policy, any way, shape or form in either way."

Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced earlier Friday that the city filed a complaint against the Fraternal Order of Police and its president, asking a judge to stop police from "engaging in, supporting, and encouraging a work stoppage or strike."

The complaint for injunctive relief comes on the heels of a standoff between City Hall and the police union over Chicago's vaccine mandate that requires all city employees to enter their vaccination status into an online portal by midnight Friday.

The requirement has been vehemently opposed by Catanzara who said city employees cannot be forced to share their medical information.

"Everybody has to do what's in their hearts and minds, whatever that is," Catanzara continued. "But I will just leave you with this. Policy starts at the top in this city, and it has proven time and time again that the top of this city's policy needs to change."

He then holds up a sign that says, "John Catanzara for Mayor 2023."