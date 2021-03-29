John Dillinger's getaway vehicle for daring jail escape returning to Indiana

article

A car once used by infamous gangster John Dillinger will be returning to Indiana, according to the Northwest Indiana Times.

The 1938 Ford, which belonged to a Lake County sheriff, was used by Dillinger to escape from a jail in Crown Point.

A wanted poster for bank robber John Dillingers after his escape from the Crown Point Jail. (NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Dillinger then drove the car to Chicago.

The car has since been restored.

Crown Point will welcome it back with a parade and police motorcade on April 3, according to the report.