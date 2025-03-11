John Malkovich on how Chicago shaped his career as 'Opus' hits theaters

The Brief John Malkovich, one of the original founders of Chicago’s Steppenwolf Theatre Company, reflects on the city's role in shaping his career. The Oscar-nominated actor credits his time at Steppenwolf and the support of Chicago for his success. Malkovich stars in the new thriller "Opus," hitting theaters on Friday.



Legendary actor John Malkovich stars in the new thriller "Opus," opening in theaters on Friday — but long before that, he was a staple in our city: one of the original founders of the Steppenwolf Theatre Company.

Alongside fellow actors Gary Sinise and Joan Allen, Malkovich helped found the ensemble company which has been a staple in the Chicago stage scene.

What they're saying:

The Oscar-nominated actor sat down with FOX 32's Entertainment Reporter Jake Hamilton to discuss the impact that our city had on his career.

"All of those lines pass through Chicago, because that's where I learned my work," Malkovich said. "Steppenwolf Theatre, which started the day after we all graduated university, I owe everything to my friends and colleagues there and to the city which gave us great support."

Malkovich can be seen next as a mysterious — and potentially deadly — pop star in the thriller "Opus," opening in theaters around Chicago on Friday.